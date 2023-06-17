Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 535.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $164,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $188.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 94.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.61. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Wingstop from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.