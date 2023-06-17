Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.24

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.24 and traded as high as $19.24. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 4,000 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.

