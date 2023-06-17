Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

