Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Stock Price Down 3.5% Following Insider Selling

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.81. Approximately 445,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,500,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Specifically, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xerox news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,429 shares in the company, valued at $980,406.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Xerox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Xerox Trading Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.53%.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,318,000 after buying an additional 2,033,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,977,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xerox by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,426,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,628,000 after buying an additional 637,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xerox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,790,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,965,000 after buying an additional 52,043 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,126,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after buying an additional 340,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.