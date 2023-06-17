Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.87. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Region, Shandong Region, Shanghai Region, Sichuan Region, Beijing Region, Hainan Region, Hunan Region, Shaanxi Region, Guangdong Region, Hubei Region, Liaoning Region, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.