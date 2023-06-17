Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 520,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,886 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of Yum! Brands worth $66,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.84.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Price Performance

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $501,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,307 shares of company stock worth $4,090,066. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE YUM opened at $138.58 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.66 and a 200-day moving average of $131.34. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

