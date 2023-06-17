Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Trading Up 6.0 %

Yunhong CTI stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 340.08% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

