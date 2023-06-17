Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HST. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HST opened at $17.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

