Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $45.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZION stock opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

