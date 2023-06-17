Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $45.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZION stock opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

