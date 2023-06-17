ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $171.72

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.72 ($2.15) and traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.44). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.46), with a volume of 223,209 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £114.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,671.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 149.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 171.72.

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, scripting, dubbing, audio postproduction, and audio description; media services, such as content preparation, digital packaging/post-production, and metadata preparation; and asset health check services.

