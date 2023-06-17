Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.26.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $154.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.93. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

