Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Truist Financial

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Zscaler from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.26.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $154.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.93.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

