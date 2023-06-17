Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZS. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.26.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $154.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.93.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

