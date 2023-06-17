Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $200.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of Zscaler from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.26.

Zscaler Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $154.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.40 and a 200-day moving average of $118.93.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $2,215,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 100.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,096 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 120,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.1% in the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

