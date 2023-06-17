Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives $26.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

ZWS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.69%.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,426 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,434,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324,506 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,028,000 after purchasing an additional 224,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,507,000 after purchasing an additional 413,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Rating

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.