102,537 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 289,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 219,259 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $577,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDW opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $21.67.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

