1,054 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Bought by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $29.39 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.72%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

Featured Stories

