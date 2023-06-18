1,100 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

