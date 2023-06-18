115 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Bought by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $347.89 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $251.00 and a twelve month high of $354.46. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.38 and a 200 day moving average of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,008. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

