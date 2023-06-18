1,475 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Purchased by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NLY opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

