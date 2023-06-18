150 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VGT opened at $439.56 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $447.92. The company has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

