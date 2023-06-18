170,568 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,982,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.18. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

