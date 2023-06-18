17,370 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 86,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.