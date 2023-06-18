191,840 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 191,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 143,782 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 56,478 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Amcor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 877,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,285 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. Amcor plc has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

