22,310 Shares in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

