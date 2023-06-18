230 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,949 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.37. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

