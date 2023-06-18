360 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Celanese by 338.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Celanese by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CE opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $128.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

