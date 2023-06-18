379 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ASML by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $721.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $675.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $644.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $747.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

