394 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,614.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,403,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 419.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,282,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,691 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $96.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

