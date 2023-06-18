400 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $92.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

