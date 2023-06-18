4,060 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $780,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,273,529.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Truist Financial upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

