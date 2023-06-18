412 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $111.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.52.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

