4,524 Shares in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Acquired by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Worthington Industries by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $629,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $977,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,338,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,998,170.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $629,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Worthington Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $60.92 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.34. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

