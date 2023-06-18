480 Shares in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Bought by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.60.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

