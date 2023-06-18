4,870 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after acquiring an additional 530,655 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 522.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

