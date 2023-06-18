522 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Purchased by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS opened at $108.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.