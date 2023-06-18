530 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 530 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.1 %

Fortinet stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $74.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

