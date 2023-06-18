5,684 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

NYSE:MA opened at $376.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

