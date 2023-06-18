59,432 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.79% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 40,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $409.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging markets stocks with market capitalizations between $200M and $1.5B. EEMS was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

