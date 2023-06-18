63,426 Shares in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 169,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 22,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth about $3,899,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBCF. TheStreet cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Christopher E. Fogal bought 2,385 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $49,274.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $142,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBCF opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

