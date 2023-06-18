65,059 Shares in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMUB opened at $50.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.