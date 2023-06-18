76,256 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 76,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $33.56 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

