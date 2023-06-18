91,216 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 7.60% of iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF by 494.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 70,932 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF by 418.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 81,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF by 263.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 254,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48. iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (ISZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of the natural log of their market capitalization.

