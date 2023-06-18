960 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Bought by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $32.67 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

See Also

