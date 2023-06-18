99,400 Shares in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 99,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,469,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 180,554 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HDEF opened at $24.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.77. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $24.24.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

