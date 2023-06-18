Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Shares Up 0.4%

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €33.75 ($36.29) and last traded at €33.70 ($36.24). 142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 359,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.55 ($36.08).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Aareal Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and rest of Europe. It operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

