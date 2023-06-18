Aaron Webster Sells 200,000 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 678,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 496,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 116,860 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 150,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

