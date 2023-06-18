Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.60

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Acerinox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Acerinox Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.52.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

