Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Acorn Energy Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $0.31 on Friday. Acorn Energy has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.82.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acorn Energy (ACFN)
