Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Acorn Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $0.31 on Friday. Acorn Energy has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

