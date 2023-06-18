Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Raised by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 248.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738,029 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Activision Blizzard worth $79,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.97 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.53.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Citigroup boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.